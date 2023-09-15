Wellington Area Chamber Announces Annual Dinner Meeting 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Save the Date –September 23rd 2023

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary McCaffrey has announced that the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Meeting is scheduled for September 23rd at the Wellington Manor, 3922 Cleveland Ave, Wellington, Colorado.

The theme this year is A Night on Safari. Festivities will start with social hours from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner, and awards will follow. The band Last Call Romance will play an original blend of Indie bluesy swing throughout the evening. Get out your 1923 Safari attire and have a great time!

Committee members are hard at work organizing sponsorships, donations, the venue, catering, auction, emcee, and all the details.

Tickets for this soiree will be on sale soon, and attendance is limited to 150 people due to the size of the venue. Be sure to order tickets soon to be assured a place at the table. Watch for your invitee in the mail soon!

A silent auction will open on Sept 11th at https://www.32auctions.com/WellingtonCOStrong2023. The annual dinner will also hold a live auction on the night of the event with several packages like an African Safari trip and several other fun items.

This event promises to be the social event of the fall for Wellington. Please get in touch with the Chamber office for more information on the Annual Dinner & Meeting.

Information about Chamber Membership can be obtained at the Chamber office (info below) or by contacting Membership Chairperson Lisa Christopherson at 970-218-2217.