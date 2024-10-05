Smoky Ribs and Bold Flavors Shine at DC Oakes: A Fort Collins Must-Try!

October 5, 2024
Coaster at DC Oakes in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

 

DC Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery Review
Fort Collins, CO

I enjoyed dining at DC Oakes in Fort Collins, where I tried the Ribs, Chimichurri Steak Fries, and the Pork Tenderloin Cuban. For $72, the meal offered a fantastic combination of flavors, great portion sizes, and an overall memorable experience.

DC Oakes in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Ribs:
The ribs were exceptional! They were incredibly tender, with the meat falling right off the bone. The smoky, savory flavor was balanced with a perfectly sweet and tangy barbecue glaze that added just the right kick. They were generously portioned, and I could taste the care put into slow-cooking them to perfection. It’s safe to say these ribs will be hard to forget!

Half Rack of Ribs at DC Oakes in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Chimichurri Steak Fries:
The Chimichurri Steak Fries were a refreshing and unique twist on a classic side. The crispy fries were elevated by a bright, herbaceous chimichurri sauce that added a zesty burst of flavor to each bite. The garlic and herbs in the chimichurri were fresh and vibrant, making the fries more than just a side—they became a must-try dish in their own right.

Chimichurri Steak Fries at DC Oakes in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Pork Tenderloin Cuban:
The Pork Tenderloin Cuban sandwich was a great addition to the meal. The tenderloin was cooked beautifully, juicy, and flavorful, with a perfect balance between the tender pork and the tangy pickles and mustard. The sandwich was hearty but not overwhelming, with the toasted bread offering a nice crunch. It was a great mix of traditional Cuban sandwich elements with a flavorful twist.

Pork Tenderloin Cuban at DC Oakes in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Overall Experience:
The overall dining experience at DC Oakes was fantastic. The food was top-notch, and the service was friendly and attentive. While $72 may seem like a splurge, the quality of the food and the generous portions made it well worth it. I left feeling full, happy, and already planning my next visit. The atmosphere was relaxed and inviting, making it a great spot for both casual dining and a more special occasion.

DC Oakes in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

I highly recommend DC Oakes, especially if you’re looking for tender, flavorful ribs and creative sides like the Chimichurri Steak Fries. It’s a must-visit in Fort Collins for anyone who loves good food in a warm, welcoming setting.

