Smoky Ribs and Bold Flavors Shine at DC Oakes: A Fort Collins Must-Try!

Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

DC Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery Review

Fort Collins, CO

I enjoyed dining at DC Oakes in Fort Collins, where I tried the Ribs, Chimichurri Steak Fries, and the Pork Tenderloin Cuban. For $72, the meal offered a fantastic combination of flavors, great portion sizes, and an overall memorable experience.

Ribs:

The ribs were exceptional! They were incredibly tender, with the meat falling right off the bone. The smoky, savory flavor was balanced with a perfectly sweet and tangy barbecue glaze that added just the right kick. They were generously portioned, and I could taste the care put into slow-cooking them to perfection. It’s safe to say these ribs will be hard to forget!

Chimichurri Steak Fries:

The Chimichurri Steak Fries were a refreshing and unique twist on a classic side. The crispy fries were elevated by a bright, herbaceous chimichurri sauce that added a zesty burst of flavor to each bite. The garlic and herbs in the chimichurri were fresh and vibrant, making the fries more than just a side—they became a must-try dish in their own right.

Pork Tenderloin Cuban:

The Pork Tenderloin Cuban sandwich was a great addition to the meal. The tenderloin was cooked beautifully, juicy, and flavorful, with a perfect balance between the tender pork and the tangy pickles and mustard. The sandwich was hearty but not overwhelming, with the toasted bread offering a nice crunch. It was a great mix of traditional Cuban sandwich elements with a flavorful twist.

Overall Experience:

The overall dining experience at DC Oakes was fantastic. The food was top-notch, and the service was friendly and attentive. While $72 may seem like a splurge, the quality of the food and the generous portions made it well worth it. I left feeling full, happy, and already planning my next visit. The atmosphere was relaxed and inviting, making it a great spot for both casual dining and a more special occasion.

I highly recommend DC Oakes, especially if you’re looking for tender, flavorful ribs and creative sides like the Chimichurri Steak Fries. It’s a must-visit in Fort Collins for anyone who loves good food in a warm, welcoming setting.