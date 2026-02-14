Sweetheart Ball Returns Romance to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Vintage glamour and big band music headline Valentine’s celebration at historic Pulliam Community Building

Loveland couples and vintage-style enthusiasts are invited to step back in time this Valentine’s Day at the Sweetheart Ball, set for Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the historic Pulliam Community Building, 545 Cleveland Ave.

Inspired by the golden age of 1940s romance, the evening promises classic elegance with live big band and swing music, a smooth jazz lounge, ballroom dancing, and craft cocktails. Guests are encouraged to dress in vintage attire as they enjoy retro fashion, timeless Valentine themes, and photo opportunities staged among historic set pieces.

Organizers say the goal is to revive the spirit of old-fashioned community gatherings in one of Loveland’s most storied venues. Once a central hub for local celebrations, the Pulliam Community Building will once again come alive with music, movement, and nostalgia.

Tickets are $81.88 per person. The Sweetheart Ball is designed for those who appreciate romance, live music, and an elegant evening out in America’s Sweetheart City.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.