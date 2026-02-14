Landfill Search Ends for Missing Loveland Man

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Four-day effort at Larimer County landfill does not locate 57-year-old Carl Smith

A four-day search at the Larimer County landfill has concluded without locating a 57-year-old Loveland man who was last seen entering a dumpster in January, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on January 17, 2026, when deputies received a report that Carl Smith was missing. Authorities determined his last known location in the Loveland area and obtained security footage showing Smith entering a dumpster but not exiting. A short time later, a garbage truck emptied the dumpster and transported its contents to the Larimer County landfill.

Based on that information, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office launched an extensive search at the landfill. Over four days, investigators and partner agencies combed through an estimated 10,000 cubic yards of solid waste in the section where the truck deposited its load.

The operation involved sheriff’s investigators, a forensics team, the Emergency Services Phantom Canyon crew, Larimer County Search and Rescue, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, and landfill staff. Crews used heavy equipment, hand tools, cadaver dogs, and drones during the effort.

“While many questions remain unanswered, our team went to considerable efforts in hopes of locating Mr. Smith,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “We couldn’t have gone to such lengths without the hard manual labor of our crew and help of our partners at Larimer County Solid Waste and LCSAR. All human life holds value, and these folks demonstrated that through their unwavering dedication to this tough operation.”

Investigators have not determined why Smith entered the dumpster. Authorities say foul play is not suspected, and there is no known risk to community safety. Smith remains listed as a missing person.

Anyone with information that may assist in this case is asked to contact Investigator Brent Manley at 970-498-5336. Additional information about the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is available at https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office