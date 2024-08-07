The Airpower History Tour Brings Iconic World War Ii Aircraft To Cheyenne Regional Airport in Cheyenne

The distinctive rumble of radial engines from one of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI”, will be heard in the skies over Cheyenne in August when she visits Cheyenne Regional Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force. The bomber is to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan and an RC-45J Expeditor.

The AirPower History Tour brings the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 cockpit when the aircraft is not flying.

The aircraft will arrive at noon on Monday August 12. The aircraft will be staged at the Cheyenne Regional Airport old terminal ramp, located at Cheyenne Regional Airport, 300 E. 8th Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

The event will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, August 14 – 18, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17, and free for children ten and under. The T-6 and RC-45J will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 will be available each day beginning at 9:00 a.m., except on Saturday and Sunday, when they will begin at noon.

Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org, where additional information about the event can be found.

ABOUT THE B-29 SUPERFORTRESS “FIFI”

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress, the largest and most technically advanced aircraft of its time, was first flown in 1942. It began active service in the US Army Air Corps in 1944 and is best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring an end to World War II. The B-29 also was used in the Korean War in the early 1950s and was a staple of the U.S. Air Force until 1960. “FIFI”, one of only two B-29s in the world still flying, was acquired by the CAF in 1971. She began touring in 1974 and has been entertaining air show audiences across the country ever since.

ABOUT THE T-6 TEXAN

The North American T-6 Texan, known as the “Pilotmaker”, was an advanced flight trainer that introduced new pilots to a complex aircraft with more speed of over 200-plus miles per hour, to prepare them for the warbirds they would fly in combat in WWII. The T-6 was designed for an instructor and student, and had a closed cockpit.

ABOUT THE RC-45J EXPEDITOR

The Beech SNB is a US Navy/Marine variant of the civilian Model 18 Twin Beech. Over half of the 10,000 produced from 1937 and 1970 were for the US Military, and were used for light transport, photoreconnaissance, and navigation, bombing, and gunnery training. Many Twin Beech aircraft survive today after serving post-military as relatively inexpensive, reliable light cargo aircraft.

ABOUT THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE

Through more than six decades of collecting and flying World War II aircraft, the CAF has become the world’s largest flying museum. Their fleet of over 170 World War II airplanes is assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and is supported by 12,000 volunteer members. Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight. The CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education, and remembrance.

To learn more about the Commemorative Air Force, please visit www.commemorativeairforce.org .