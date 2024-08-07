Community: Another Word For Family

By John Reid | North Forty News

With the recent outbreak of wildfires and so many families and animals being evacuated, we again find the best in humanity showing up and showing out.

So many volunteers and first responders help relocate people and animals alike. One such group of animals is being housed at Island Grove Park in Greeley. There are 60-plus horses, a couple of alpacas, goats, and pigs. Taking care of these animals is no small task, but the folks from the Larimer County Emergency Management Team are up for the job.

Nateal Dunsmore and Andrea Maxwell, the emergency team, have been reaching out and coordinating to get the much-needed supplies.

I spoke to Chad Ballinger, the manager of Bomgaars Farm and Ranch. He said, “ When I got the call from Nateal asking if we’d be willing to help, I didn’t hesitate.”

Bomgaars is a farm and ranch store located on Draft Horse Drive in Loveland, south of Blue Arena/The Ranch.

Chad commented, “At Bomgaars, we are all about community, and where I come from, community is just another word for family.”

For those who are not familiar with Bomgaars, they are much more than a “farm and ranch” store. In addition to livestock and pet needs, they also offer footwear and clothing, hardware, some classic candy, and much, much more. They are a one-stop shop.

Bomgaars is not only offering much-needed supplies for the displaced animals but also a ten percent discount storewide to all evacuees, including all clothing.

Once again, we thank Andrea Maxwell, the Larimer County Emergency team, all the local volunteers, and businesses for showing up and showing out in times of community need.

And we can never express enough gratitude to the first responders still fighting these fires.

Remember, community is just another word for family.