The Crown Pub: Best Lunchtime Spot in Northern Colorado

After a grand New Year’s Eve celebration, there is only one thing I can think about. Hearty Food. That’s when I decided it was time to give one of my favorite places in Fort Collins a visit.

The Crown Pub has been a long-time favorite of mine.

It opened about 20 years ago, and it has never disappointed me.

On New Year’s Day, I ordered a beer at the bar.

The friendly bartender brought me a menu, put it in front of me, and then did a double take. He said, “Ah, you won’t need this — the Reuben, right?” Nothing is more comforting than witnessing the hospitality at a long-time favorite bar.

The place is my lunchtime favorite.

It’s no secret that the Crown Pub lives up to its name as the best lunchtime spot.

The Reuben and Frites are my favorites. It comes complete with cheese and marble rye bread. The Crown Pub’s signature pickle is included on the side.

The menu is packed full. I’ve never had anything there I didn’t like. The management has maintained reasonable prices.

My Reuben was fresh. The fries were piping hot. And the beer was ice-cold.

I also like to people-watch. On a nice day, sit at one of the tables in front of the building and enjoy life in the old town while having a dependably great beer and meal.

If music is your thing, the Crown Pub offers live jazz every Sunday evening in their lower lounge.

I have been to some great bars in Fort Collins. But the Crown Pub is more than just a bar. It’s a hometown favorite pub with great food and an inviting atmosphere.

I give it an “A.”

For more information about the Crown Pub, visit their website at crownpub.net.