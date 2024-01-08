Kristin Stephens, Larimer County Commissioner in District 2, Announces Re-election Bid

Kristin has made Larimer County her home for over 30 years and was elected as County Commissioner in 2020. She previously served on the Fort Collins City Council for almost six years and was Mayor Pro Tem from 2019 to 2020.

During her time as a local leader, Kristin has fought for residents and working families on issues like affordable housing and childcare, air quality, transportation, criminal justice reform, economic health, and expansion of much-needed behavioral health services.

“It has been an honor to serve my city and county for the past nine years. As a Commissioner, I have worked with my colleagues to strengthen regulations on oil and gas, improve our air quality, and protect our environment. I have worked alongside mobile home park residents to improve their quality of life. And In my service on the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization, I helped increase regional transportation options, including funding transit, building trails, and working to bring passenger rail to Northern Colorado. Our I-25 project has been about doing things in new and original ways, from creating bus and carpool lanes to expanding technology and providing more safety features.”

As County Commissioner, Kristin has continued her work on housing solutions. The Governor recently appointed her to serve on the state’s Middle Incoming Housing Authority where she works to increase workforce housing regionally and across the state. “Our residents consistently ask us to create more housing options across the county. We have responded locally by pledging resources to build and preserve housing, address homelessness, including youth homelessness, and prevent evictions.”

“Larimer County is a special place, and I want to continue serving our hard-working residents and preserving our precious natural resources. We still have important work to do to build equity in our county and to make sure that all residents have affordable housing and childcare. I am committed to building a Larimer County that works for all, where everyone can succeed.”

For more information about Kristin’s campaign, go to kristinforlarimer.com.