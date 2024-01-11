Colorado County Clerks Association Announces 2024 Annual Scholarship

High School students in Larimer County can win one of three scholarships to further their education.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

The Colorado County Clerks Association scholarship award was created for graduating Colorado high school seniors wanting to pursue higher education at any college, junior/community college, technical institution, or university.

The scholarships will be one-time awards as follows:

Two (2) $1,000 awards

One (1) $500 award

Selection criteria:

Completed application.

3.25 minimum GPA.

Participation in community, extracurricular, and service activities.

Demonstrated financial hardship or need.

Students must submit their full application packet to their County Clerk of residence on or before Friday, March 29, 2024. Applications may be submitted by:

Email (preferred): heather.arment@larimer.gov

USPS: Larimer County Clerk and Recorder, P.O. Box 1280, Fort Collins, CO 80522

Or, in person to the Larimer County Clerk: 200 West Oak Street, 1st Floor, Fort Collins

The CCCA Executive Director will notify the winner, the 2nd and 3rd place finalists, and the represented County Clerk – and post the name of the winners on the www.clerkandrecorder.org website on May 1, 2024.

For more information, go to https://www.clerkandrecorder.org/scholarship.