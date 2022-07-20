The Fort Collins Symphony Presents Beethoven Summer Festival Concert

The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, presents an all-Beethoven Summer Festival at 7 pm on Friday, August 12 in the auditorium at Timberline Church (2908 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins). Internationally renowned pianist David Korevaar joins the FCS to perform Beethoven’s Concerto No. 4.

One of the greatest musical geniuses of all time, Ludwig van Beethoven changed the course of music history and inspired later composers like Leonard Bernstein and John Williams. The FCS celebrates him this summer by performing three of his greatest works:

The Coriolan Overture tells the story of Coriolanus, a Roman General who was exiled and betrayed his people by leading an enemy army to their gates. This stormy overture evokes the drama of the story with fast-paced textures, thrilling contrasts, and fierce explosions of sound.

Piano soloist David Korevaar joins the FCS to perform Beethoven’s Concerto No. 4, one of the composer’s most subtle and evocative works. The famous second movement evokes the story of Orpheus in the Underworld, in which monsters of the Underworld are soothed by Orpheus’s enchanting music.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 is a roller coaster of emotion—from trepidation and aching sorrow to vibrant joy and relief. The second movement is often used in films to heighten moments of great significance, such as in “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “The King’s Speech.”

Guest pianist David Korevaar is heralded by the Washington Post for his “wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing.” The award-winning pianist is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician, and collaborator. He has performed throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Balancing an active performance schedule with his teaching demands at the University of Colorado, Korevaar is a Distinguished Professor in the College of Music and holds the Peter and Helen Weil fellowship in piano. He had earned his Bachelor, Master, and Doctor of Musical Arts at the Juilliard School.

Tickets are $32 per adult and $12 per student/child. They are available through the Lincoln Center Box Office at LCTix.com, by calling 970-221-6730, or at the door. Open seating.

The Beethoven Summer Festival is sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Dr. David and Alison Dennis, Lyric Theater, National Endowment for the Arts, Prairie Development Corporation, Dr. Ed Siegel, Dr. Peter Springberg and Janet Kowall. Media sponsors are KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins and KUNC 91.5 FM Radio NPR.