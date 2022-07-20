Today’s Weather: 7/20/22

July 20, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine early followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 77 94 60
Berthoud 2 72 93 61
Fort Collins 2 71 94 63
Greeley 0 67 95 60
Laporte 0 71 93 62
Livermore 6 72 91 59
Loveland 3 74 93 63
Red Feather Lakes 5 66 79 54
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 64 93 62
Wellington 0 73 93 60
Windsor 0 69 94 60
*As of July 20, 2022 7:55am

