Today’s Weather: 7/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine early followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|77
|94
|60
|Berthoud
|2
|72
|93
|61
|Fort Collins
|2
|71
|94
|63
|Greeley
|0
|67
|95
|60
|Laporte
|0
|71
|93
|62
|Livermore
|6
|72
|91
|59
|Loveland
|3
|74
|93
|63
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|66
|79
|54
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|64
|93
|62
|Wellington
|0
|73
|93
|60
|Windsor
|0
|69
|94
|60
|*As of July 20, 2022 7:55am
