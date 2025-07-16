The Honey Roses to Headline Free Summer Concert at Front Range Village

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Outdoor show brings nostalgic hits and community fun to Fort Collins on July 24

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Northern Colorado music lovers are invited to kick back and enjoy a summer evening of live music as The Honey Roses take the stage at Front Range Village in Fort Collins on Thursday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The concert is part of Front Range Village’s ongoing Sounds of Summer series, which brings free live music to the heart of the city every Thursday through August 21. The series highlights local talent and encourages families, friends, and neighbors to gather for a community celebration in a relaxed outdoor setting.

The Honey Roses, a lively cover band, will deliver an upbeat mix of crowd favorites from the ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s, and 2010s. The show will be held on the lawn directly across from Mary’s Mountain Cookies at 2720 Council Tree Avenue, Fort Collins.

No registration is required, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs. The concert is free and open to the public.

For full event details and the complete concert schedule, visit frontrangevillage.shopkimco.com/events.

Source: Front Range Village via Kimco Realty