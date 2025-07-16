Fire Mitigation Project to Safeguard Fort Collins and Walden Water Supply Underway

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Helicopter and tethered logging to reduce wildfire risk near Michigan Ditch, affecting some access to State Forest State Park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A major forest restoration and wildfire mitigation project aimed at protecting the drinking water for Fort Collins and Walden is set to begin this July in the Colorado State Forest near Cameron Pass. The Michigan Ditch Pre-Fire Mitigation Project will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area and prevent post-fire erosion and damage to critical water infrastructure.

The Michigan Ditch provides approximately 11% of the City of Fort Collins’ raw water supply, while the upper Michigan River Watershed also contributes to the Town of Walden’s water system. Decades of beetle kill have left large swaths of forest—up to 80% of mature trees in some areas—dead or at high risk of falling, creating hazardous fuel loads and increasing the likelihood of severe erosion following a wildfire.

Phase 1 of the multi-year effort involves the removal of dead and at-risk trees across 150 acres of steep terrain, both above and below the ditch. Crews will use a helicopter and tethered logging to complete the work between July and October 2025, and again in the spring of 2026.

“This project will remove dead trees that could potentially fuel a wildfire, thereby protecting the water quality and the infrastructure that carries the water,” said Richard Thorp, Watershed Program Manager for the City of Fort Collins.

Closures will be in effect for parts of State Forest State Park during the logging operation, including Michigan Ditch Road, the American Lakes Trailhead, and portions of the American Lakes Trail. Visitors should expect increased truck traffic on Highway 14 near the project site. All areas north of Highway 14 in the park will remain open.

“Most of the mature spruce surrounding the ditch have been dead for 10-15 years,” said Blair Rynearson, Colorado State Forest Manager. “Removing large dead trees from steep slopes can reduce the impact of post-wildfire landslides and erosion.”

Park visitors are encouraged to check trail conditions at the Moose Visitor Center or through the COTREX app.

Funding for the project comes from a combination of a Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation grant, Congressionally Directed Spending, and contributions from the City of Fort Collins. Miller Timber Services Inc. of Oregon has been contracted to complete the work. Project partners include the Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the State Land Board, and the Department of Natural Resources.

For updates, visit the Colorado State Forest Service website.

Source: Colorado State Forest Service