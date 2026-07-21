THE SAINT CECILIA Rocks Thursday Night Live

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Costa Rican rock band brings its Colorado tour to Old Town Square

Costa Rican rock band THE SAINT CECILIA will perform a free Thursday Night Live concert at Old Town Square in downtown Fort Collins on July 23.

Community Message

The band arrives in Colorado following a six-date European tour with classic rock band FOREIGNER. The Fort Collins performance is among 10 Colorado appearances scheduled between July 15 and July 25.

Event Details

What: THE SAINT CECILIA at Thursday Night Live

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Where: Old Town Square, Fort Collins

Cost: Free

More Info: [email protected] or 970-221-2636

Explore more Northern Colorado events at NorthFortyNews.com/calendar.

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