Loveland Teen Arrested After Road Rage Stabbing

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Juvenile victim suffered serious injuries after confrontation near Eisenhower Boulevard.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A road rage confrontation in Loveland Monday evening ended with a teenage victim seriously injured and a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stabbing the juvenile during an argument.

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According to the Loveland Police Department, the incident began on Taft Avenue before continuing onto Eisenhower Boulevard near Prospect Drive. Both vehicles eventually stopped near a local business, where several people exited and began arguing.

Police say 19-year-old Alexander Michael Rodriguez allegedly stabbed a juvenile during the confrontation before leaving the scene.

Officers responded within minutes after the incident was reported to the Emergency Communications Center. Investigators quickly gathered information about the suspect vehicle, including its license plate, and used investigative resources to determine its likely destination.

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Patrol officers located the vehicle at a Loveland residence. About 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, Rodriguez exited the home, surrendered without incident, and was taken into custody.

The juvenile victim sustained serious injuries and is continuing to recover.

Rodriguez was transported to the Larimer County Jail after being interviewed by investigators. He is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing. Formal charges will be determined by the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Loveland Police thanked community members who promptly reported the incident and provided information that helped officers quickly locate the suspect. The department also recognized emergency communications specialists, patrol officers, investigators, and assisting agencies for their coordinated response.

Source: Loveland Police Department.

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