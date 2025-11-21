The Surfrajettes Bring Retro Surf Rock to the Aggie Theatre Tuesday Night

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Toronto’s high-energy surf quartet returns with new album “Easy as Pie”

The Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins will turn into a retro surf-rock time machine on Tuesday, November 25, as The Surfrajettes bring their signature blend of psychedelic rock, vintage style, and reverb-soaked guitar work to Northern Colorado. The show begins at 8 p.m., with Bethlehem Shalom opening the evening.

Formed in 2015, The Surfrajettes have built a devoted international following thanks to their viral performance videos, sky-high beehives, and guitar-driven sound that channels both nostalgia and modern edge. The Toronto-based quartet—guitarists Shermy Freeman and Nicole Damoff, bassist Abby Jo Powell, and drummer Annie Lillis—has earned acclaim from global festivals, major cruises, and collaborations with notable music communities like Norman’s Rare Guitars.

The band’s Fort Collins performance arrives on the heels of their newly released second LP, Easy as Pie, following extensive touring across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Known for their high-energy live shows and unmistakable retro aesthetic, The Surfrajettes promise a night of pure surf-rock escapism at one of Old Town’s most iconic venues.

Tickets and more info are available at the event page:

z2ent.com/events/detail/thesurfrajettes-2025-agg

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.