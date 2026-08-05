Timnath Movie Night Features ‘Zootopia 2’

Free outdoor screening includes games, face painting and dessert trucks

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

TIMNATH, Colo. — Families can enjoy a free outdoor screening of Zootopia 2 during Timnath Movie Night on Friday, August 7, at WildWing Park.

Community Message

The community event begins at 7:30 p.m., with the movie scheduled to start at sundown. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for themed face painting, yard games, and treats from local dessert vendors.

Island Smoothie and Mary’s Mountain Cookies will be available during the event.

The screening is part of Timnath’s 2026 Movie Night in the Park series, which previously featured Cars at Timnath Community Park in July.

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Attendees should bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

Event Details

Timnath Movie Night: Zootopia 2

Friday, August 7, 2026

Activities begin at 7:30 p.m.; movie starts at sundown

WildWing Park

2221 South County Road 1, Timnath

Admission: Free

Source: Town of Timnath

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