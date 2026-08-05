Start your morning → Daily Update
Delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

Locally owned. Community Supported.
Free to read.

News | Events | Subscribe

Latest Headlines

Timnath Movie Night Features ‘Zootopia 2’

North Forty News
,
Timnath Movie Night Features ‘Zootopia 2’

Free outdoor screening includes games, face painting and dessert trucks

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

TIMNATH, Colo. — Families can enjoy a free outdoor screening of Zootopia 2 during Timnath Movie Night on Friday, August 7, at WildWing Park.

Community Message

The community event begins at 7:30 p.m., with the movie scheduled to start at sundown. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for themed face painting, yard games, and treats from local dessert vendors.

Island Smoothie and Mary’s Mountain Cookies will be available during the event.

The screening is part of Timnath’s 2026 Movie Night in the Park series, which previously featured Cars at Timnath Community Park in July.

Community Message

Start your morning with Northern Colorado news.

The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m.

👉 Start your Daily Update

Attendees should bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

Event Details

Timnath Movie Night: Zootopia 2
Friday, August 7, 2026
Activities begin at 7:30 p.m.; movie starts at sundown
WildWing Park
2221 South County Road 1, Timnath
Admission: Free

Source: Town of Timnath

Keep Northern Colorado’s Community Calendar Growing

North Forty News highlights free concerts, festivals, family activities and community gatherings throughout Northern Colorado. Support local event coverage and receive unlimited access by starting a membership today.

Support Local Coverage
Community Message
Get the North Forty News Daily Update
Local news, weather, and events for Northern Colorado — delivered every morning at 5 a.m.
Support independent local news and start your day informed.
Get the Daily Update

Featured Stories

Our Weekly Edition

March 20 2026 Edition