Timnath Movie Night Features ‘Zootopia 2’

Free outdoor screening includes games, face painting and dessert trucks
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
TIMNATH, Colo. — Families can enjoy a free outdoor screening of Zootopia 2 during Timnath Movie Night on Friday, August 7, at WildWing Park.
The community event begins at 7:30 p.m., with the movie scheduled to start at sundown. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for themed face painting, yard games, and treats from local dessert vendors.
Island Smoothie and Mary’s Mountain Cookies will be available during the event.
The screening is part of Timnath’s 2026 Movie Night in the Park series, which previously featured Cars at Timnath Community Park in July.
Attendees should bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
Event Details
Timnath Movie Night: Zootopia 2
Friday, August 7, 2026
Activities begin at 7:30 p.m.; movie starts at sundown
WildWing Park
2221 South County Road 1, Timnath
Admission: Free
Source: Town of Timnath
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