VALE Board Opens 2027 Grant Applications for Victim Services

Larimer and Jackson County agencies serving crime victims can apply through Aug. 31 for 2027 funding.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Organizations serving crime victims in Larimer and Jackson counties can now apply for 2027 funding through the Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (V.A.L.E.) Board of the Eighth Judicial District.

Community Message

The funding supports agencies that provide services to crime victims and is made possible through Colorado statute, which established a funding mechanism for victim programming, services, and law enforcement assistance.

Applications must be submitted by August 31, 2026. Funding awards are expected to be announced in mid-October and will cover the 2027 calendar year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2027.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to review the application guidelines before applying to ensure they meet all requirements.

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Grant applications, guidelines, and funding requests are available through the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office at:

https://www.larimer.org/da/vicwit/vale

Questions about the application process may be directed to Candace Smith, Local VALE Administrator, at (970) 498-7290 or [email protected].

Source: Office of the District Attorney, 8th Judicial District

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