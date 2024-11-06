Top 5 Must-See Live Music Events in Northern Colorado This Weekend

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This weekend, Northern Colorado is hosting a fantastic lineup of live music events, and as someone who loves discovering new sounds and supporting local venues, I’m excited to share what’s happening! From classic rock tributes to soulful R&B, here are five of the top shows around the region that I think are worth checking out.

1. Dead Floyd at Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

For Fort Collins locals like me, the Aggie Theatre is always a go-to spot, and this Saturday, November 9, Dead Floyd is taking the stage. This tribute band blends the timeless sounds of the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd, creating a unique fusion that takes you on a nostalgic journey through classic rock. Dead Floyd is known for its high-energy performances, which keep the crowd fully engaged and on their feet. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the weekend!

https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/deadfloyd-2024-agg

2. The Brothers Comatose with AJ Lee & Blue Summit at Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Also happening at the Aggie Theatre, on Sunday, November 10, is a night of bluegrass and Americana with The Brothers Comatose and AJ Lee & Blue Summit. I’ve been a fan of The Brothers Comatose for their energetic string work and catchy, foot-stomping tunes, and adding AJ Lee & Blue Summit to the bill just makes it better. Their harmony-rich bluegrass is sure to captivate. This show is perfect for anyone who loves down-home, heartfelt music.

https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/the-brothers-comatose-647074

3. Dogs In A Pile at Fox Theatre, Boulder

Heading down to Boulder, the Fox Theatre is hosting Dogs In A Pile on Saturday, November 9. This band has a reputation for their improvisational jams and eclectic sound, blending rock, jazz, and even a bit of funk. They create a lively, interactive atmosphere, so if you’re into bands that love to experiment on stage, this show is for you.

https://dogsinapileofficial.com/

4. ZZ Ward at Fox Theatre, Boulder

Also at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, ZZ Ward will be performing on Sunday, November 10. With her powerful vocals and blues-inspired sound, ZZ Ward brings a raw intensity to every show. Her music is soulful, blending elements of rock and R&B, and she always connects deeply with her audience. Seeing her in the intimate setting of the Fox Theatre promises to be a memorable experience.

https://www.zzward.com/

5. Mindchatter, Boulder (also at the Aggie Theater on Thursday)

Finally, on Friday, November 8, alternative rock fans can catch Mindchatter at the Boulder Theater. Mindchatter’s unique sound combines introspective lyrics with creative electronic beats, setting them apart in the indie scene. They’re known for pushing boundaries and experimenting with soundscapes, making this show ideal for anyone looking to explore new musical vibes. Mindchatter will also be at the Aggie Theatre on Thursday, November 7.

https://mindchatter.co/

Northern Colorado has such a rich musical culture, and weekends like this remind me why I love living here.

Whether you’re into classic rock, bluegrass, soulful R&B, or something entirely different, there’s something for everyone. So grab your friends, pick a show, and dive into the local music scene this weekend!