Fort Collins Election Results 2024: Key Wins, Local Measures, and Impact on the Community

As of November 6, 2024, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has released preliminary results for the November 5, 2024, general election. The Larimer County, Colorado clerk is also releasing results via their website.

In Fort Collins (and Northern Colorado as a whole) voters participated in many key races and ballot measures. Below is a summary of the sample ballot items and their current outcomes:

1. Presidential Election

Candidates: Kamala Harris (Democrat) Donald Trump (Republican) Robert Kennedy (Independent) Chase Oliver (Libertarian) Jill Stein (Green)

Result: Kamala Harris has been projected to win Colorado. AP News

2. U.S. House of Representatives – District 2

Candidates: Joe Neguse (Democrat, Incumbent) Marshall Dawson (Republican)

Result: Joe Neguse has been reelected to represent Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Fort Collins. 9News

3. State Senate – District 14

Candidates: Cathy Kipp (Democrat) Phoebe McWilliams (Republican) Jeff Brosius (Libertarian)

Result: Cathy Kipp has been elected to represent State Senate District 14. Progressive Voters Guide

4. University of Colorado Board of Regents – At-Large

Candidates: Elliott Hood (Democrat) Eric Rinard (Republican)

Result: Elliott Hood has been elected as the At-Large Regent for the University of Colorado. Progressive Voters Guide

5. State Board of Education – District 2

Candidates: Kathy Gebhardt (Democrat) Ethan Augreen (Libertarian)

Result: Kathy Gebhardt has been elected to the State Board of Education for District 2. Progressive Voters Guide

6. Fort Collins Ballot Measures

Ballot Issue 2A: Continuation of the 0.25% Sales and Use Tax for the Street Maintenance Program. Result: Approved by voters, ensuring ongoing funding for street maintenance in Fort Collins. City of Fort Collins

Ballot Question 2B: Amendment to the City Charter regarding election procedures. Result: Approved, updating election procedures as outlined in the City Charter. City of Fort Collins

Ballot Question 2C: Amendment to the City Charter concerning council member compensation. Result: Approved, modifying compensation structures for council members. City of Fort Collins

Ballot Question 2D: Amendment to the City Charter related to city manager appointment processes. Result: Approved, altering the appointment process for the city manager position. City of Fort Collins

Amendment to the City Charter related to city manager appointment processes.

7. Larimer County Commissioners

Larimer County Commissioner – District 2:

Kristin Stephens elected

Larimer.gov

Larimer County Commissioner – District 3:

Jody Shadduck-McNally elected

Larimer.gov

Larimer County Clerk and Recorder

Tina Harris elected

Larimer.gov

8. District Attorney

Gordon McLaughlin elected – Larimer.gov

9. Statewide Ballot Measures

Amendment G: Modify Property Tax Exemption for Veterans with a Disability. Result: Approved, expanding property tax exemptions for veterans with disabilities. 9News

Amendment H: Judicial Discipline Procedures and Confidentiality. Result: Approved, revising procedures and confidentiality rules for judicial discipline. 9News

Amendment I: Constitutional Bail Exemption for First Degree Murder. Result: Approved, removing the right to bail for individuals accused of first-degree murder. 9News

Amendment J: Repealing the Constitutional Definition of Marriage. Result: Approved, removing the outdated constitutional definition of marriage. 9News

Amendment K: Modify Constitutional Election Deadlines. Result: Approved, adjusting election-related deadlines in the state constitution. 9News

Proposition JJ: Retain Additional Sports Betting Tax Revenue. Result: Approved, allowing the state to retain additional revenue from sports betting taxes. 9News

Proposition 128: Concerning Eligibility for Parole. Result: Approved, modifying parole eligibility criteria. 9News

Proposition 129: Establish Qualifications and Registration for Veterinary Professional Associate. Result: Approved, setting qualifications and registration requirements for veterinary professional associates. 9News

Establish Qualifications and Registration for Veterinary Professional Associate.

10. Schools (Larimer.org)

Poudre School District – 4a

Result: Yes/For, approving additional funding as part of the Debt Free Schools Act

Thompson School District – 5a

Result: No/Against, approving funds to be used for recurring capital projects

Thompson School District – 5b

Result: No/Against, to issue up to $220 million in bonds and collect revenues from a new mill levy

11. Town of Wellington Ballot Question 2K (Larimer.org)

Result: No/Against, The Town was proposing to change its Regular Election date. The change was intended to align Wellington’s Regular Elections with Larimer County’s Coordinated Elections.

12. Larimer County Ballot Issue 1A (Larimer.org)

Result: Yes/For, Larimer County would impose a 0.15% sales tax, or 15 cents on every $100 spent, to fund transportation initiatives in Larimer County. This count is currently a horse race, with only approximately a 100-vote difference.

These results reflect the current standings reported by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, Larimer County Clerk, and various trusted local media outlets. Many results are preliminary, pending further ballot counts. We have cited each source as a reference.

There are many other ballot questions with votes, and the counting continues. A great resource to see the latest in Larimer County comes from the Clerk’s Office at the following web address: https://www.larimer.gov/clerk/elections/results

For the most up-to-date and official state-wide results, please refer to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.