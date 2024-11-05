Top Events in Northern Colorado This Weekend: Boxing, Holiday Galas, and Local Performances

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This weekend in Northern Colorado offers a fantastic lineup of events that reflect the region’s unique culture and community spirit. Whether you’re into sports, holiday cheer, or local theater, there’s something happening nearby that’s worth checking out.

One of the weekend highlights is the Ring Warriors Boxing Exhibition in Greeley. Organized by the Rodarte Community Center’s Boxing Club, this exhibition showcases local boxing talent in an official USA Boxing-sanctioned event. Tickets are just $15, and it’s family-friendly, with free admission for children under eight with a paid adult. As a sports fan, I appreciate events like this that promote youth involvement in sports, teaching discipline and resilience through boxing.

If you’re already feeling festive for the holidays, consider attending the A Christmas Carol Gala at the Wellington Community Services Center. This gala includes a beautifully curated home tour featuring 35-holiday trees, a prime rib dinner, a silent auction, and even a paddle raise for charity. It’s not just a great way to celebrate the season early; it’s also a meaningful event supporting the Community Services Center’s mission. Admission costs $125, which might seem steep, but knowing that proceeds go to a local cause makes it worthwhile.

For outdoor enthusiasts or anyone looking to stay active, Loveland’s Bell Ringer 4 Miler offers a chance to enjoy the crisp fall weather with a four-mile run. Events like these are always a fun way to meet local runners and participate in a community tradition.

For those on the hunt for unique finds, the NOCO Thrift Crawl in Loveland promises a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind items. It’s not only a fun shopping experience but also a sustainable way to update your wardrobe or home decor. Supporting local thrift stores means giving back to the community and practicing sustainable shopping—a win-win for everyone!

The arts scene in Northern Colorado also has plenty to offer this weekend. Loveland’s Rialto Theater will host “Secrets,” a performance that adds an air of mystery to your Sunday plans. And for those interested in local artists, “Snow Bird” with Cheryl Gratias in Loveland promises an engaging experience with a celebrated local creative. These events highlight the artistic talent thriving in Northern Colorado.

Here are two additional events happening in the Fort Collins area this weekend:

1. “A Thousand Beautiful Lies” Art Exhibition

Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Location: Center for Creativity, Fort Collins

Center for Creativity, Fort Collins Details: This art exhibition showcases contemporary works that explore themes of perception and reality. It’s an excellent opportunity for art enthusiasts to engage with thought-provoking pieces by local artists. City of Fort Collins

2. Holiday Pottery Market

Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Sunday, November 10, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Saturday, November 9, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Sunday, November 10, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Location: Northern Colorado Potters Guild & Studio, 209 Christman Drive #4, Fort Collins

Northern Colorado Potters Guild & Studio, 209 Christman Drive #4, Fort Collins Details: This three-day market features handmade pottery by local artists, perfect for holiday gifts or personal collections. Early entry tickets are available for $10, with general admission following. Eventbrite

With such a variety of events this weekend, it’s clear that Northern Colorado’s community spirit is alive and well. Whether you’re supporting local athletes, getting into the holiday mood, or enjoying the arts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.