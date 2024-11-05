Inside New Belgium Brewing: Fort Collins’ Iconic Craft Brewery and Its Impact on Local Culture

New Belgium Brewing Company, founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, has grown from a small basement operation into one of the nation’s leading craft breweries. Known for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, New Belgium has consistently prioritized quality, innovation, and community engagement.

A defining aspect of New Belgium’s identity was its commitment to employee ownership. In 2000, the company established an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), and by 2013, it became 100% employee-owned. This structure fostered a unique workplace culture where employees were deeply invested in the company’s success.

Jennifer Briggs, former Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development, emphasized the importance of this model: “An ESOP in and of itself doesn’t create a company like New Belgium—it takes culture, too.”

In 2019, New Belgium announced its sale to Lion Little World Beverages, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kirin Holdings. This transition marked the end of its ESOP structure. Co-founder Kim Jordan addressed the change, stating, “We found that options to raise capital while being an independent brewer weren’t realistic for us.”

Despite the ownership change, New Belgium has maintained its dedication to quality brewing and community values. The company continues to be a significant presence in Fort Collins, contributing to the local economy and culture.

For more detailed information on New Belgium’s history and its impact on the craft brewing industry, you can visit its official website or refer to its Wikipedia page.