U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Visit Loveland on Veterans Day

The 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is making a special appearance at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland as part of its 4,000-mile journey from Alaska to Washington, D.C. Each year; a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.Alaska’s National Forests, in partnership with the Society of American Foresters and presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, are bringing the ”Peoples Tree” to The Ranch Events Complex on Veterans Day, November 11, from 4 pm to 7 pm, with the tree arriving at 5 pm.

Not only is the community invited to marvel at this iconic tree, but other festive activities will be available to entertain the entire family. Enjoy hot cocoa, crafts, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

“We are thrilled to welcome the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Loveland and The Ranch Events Complex. This beautiful tree represents the spirit of our community and the joy of the holiday season, bringing us together in celebration on Veterans Day,” said Conor McGrath, Director of The Ranch Events Complex.

This community event was made possible in partnership with Visit Loveland. “We are thrilled to welcome the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Loveland, the heart of Northern Colorado. Make plans to join us for a fun and festive holiday event and see the famed tree as it makes its journey to Washington D.C,” said Chris Bierdeman of Visit Loveland.

The 74-foot Sitka spruce will be harvested from the Tongass National Forest in late October. Its journey will include a series of community celebrations before it is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 22, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by Alaskans.

The tree’s journey is possible with the generous support of presenting sponsor 84 Lumber along with Kenworth Truck Company, Lynden Transport, Hale Truck and Trailer, SEALONCE, Alaska Airlines, Alaska Geographic, KTUU, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Ironwood Forestry, Truckload Carriers Association, TreeSwift, T3, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., Verizon Frontline and more.

The top priority is the safety of tour staff, event attendees, and the tree; local public health guidelines will be followed. The public is asked to be aware of the large truck’s substantial blind spots, wide turns, and longer stopping distances on our roads as they welcome the tree to their communities.

For more information on the Loveland event and tree tour information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com, @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.