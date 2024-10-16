Phase 3 Closure: US 34 and Taft Avenue Intersection Improvement Project in Loveland

Fall is a busy time for Loveland’s Taft/34 Intersection Improvement project as both utility work and transportation work move forward. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the City of Loveland began Phase 3 construction for the US 34 and Taft Avenue Intersection Improvement project. Daytime work will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Completion of this work is anticipated by the end of November, weather permitting. Here is what you need to know about traffic closures, detours, and work that is happening.

What road closures and traffic impacts can we expect?

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, N. Taft Avenue will be closed at the intersection to W. 18th Street.

Local access will be maintained for the surrounding neighborhood and business access will remain open along US34/Eisenhower Boulevard.

Throughout construction, commuters can expect delays and are encouraged to plan accordingly to allow enough time for their commute.

Taft Avenue will be closed in both directions for approximately one week.

Southbound Taft Avenue from the intersection to 8th Street is anticipated to be fully open the week of Oct. 21. A target date is projected by Friday, Oct. 25.

What are the detours?

Westbound traffic on US34/Eisenhower Boulevard will be diverted before the work area to Lincoln Avenue/US 287, with the option to use 29th Street or 1st Street.

Eastbound traffic on US34/Eisenhower Boulevard will be diverted before the work area to Wilson Avenue, with the option to use 29th Street or 1st Street.

Pedestrian and bike detour: Westshore Drive to N. Colorado Avenue to 8th Street or 18th Street to Van Buren Avenue to 8th Street.

Why are both south and north Taft Avenue accesses closed for a week?

To fully open southbound Taft Avenue, Public Works will complete the remaining ADA sidewalk repairs, curb, gutter and striping. While Public Works is preparing to open southbound Taft Avenue, Water and Power will complete the remaining sanitary sewer work on northbound Taft Avenue. Water and Power’s portion of the US 34 and Taft Avenue Improvement project will be completed by the end of the month.

What work is being completed during Phase 3?

Construction will involve completing Loveland Water and Power’s water valve replacement and sanitary sewer line from the US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard and Taft intersection to 18th Street. Public Works’ transportation improvement work will includes adding a right turn lane from the Safeway parking lot to US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard, adding bike lanes, ADA-compliant sidewalks, curb and gutter installations and two left-turn lanes on both sides of Taft Avenue onto US 34.

When will Phase 3 be completed?

Phase 3 is anticipated to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.

What’s next for the project?

Starting Monday, Oct. 21, Public Works’ Stormwater Division, will repair a failed stormwater pipe on US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard between Colorado Avenue and Westshore Drive. This work will be completed in approximately four weeks. At the end of October, the crews will complete emergency stormwater repairs along Lake Loveland between W 22nd Street W 25th Street. The work will be completed in approximately four weeks.

After the completion of Phase 3, Phase 4 of the project will pause until spring 2025. During Phase 4, Public Works will reinstall the medians, ADA sidewalks, curb and gutter along US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard from Westshore Drive to Prospect Avenue.

Where can I learn more about the project?

For additional project details, detour maps, and updates, visit letstalkloveland.org/ us34-and-taft-intersection- improvements. Residents who wish to sign up for weekly project updates, receive the latest information, or contact the project team can email taftus34improvement@ getinfonow.us or 970-599-7788. If you see water line emergencies, please call 970-962-3456.

About

The US 34 and Taft Avenue Intersection Improvement Project was introduced to the Loveland City Council in 1999. Throughout the years, the biggest hurdle for the project has been funding. The City found different funding sources to move the project forward over the years and is now able to move forward with allocated funding dedicated to the project. The City has acquired and demolished the homes along the west side of Taft Avenue from 11th Street to US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard. To accomplish the improvements to widen Taft Avenue, additional rights-of-way and easements were required. The City acquired these properties to meet construction schedules and progress with an anticipated summer 2024 construction date—all of which is necessary to leverage federal grant funding opportunities.

Project Funding

The US 34 and Taft Avenue Intersection Improvement Project is funded by multiple funding streams collected over the past 10 years to move the project forward (2013-2023). Those funding streams include grants, TABOR, General Fund, Capital Expansion Fees and the Water Enterprise Fund. To learn more about the budget for this project, visit letstalkloveland.org/ us34-and-taft-intersection- improvements.