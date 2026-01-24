Verboten Comedy Brings Dan Bublitz Jr to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An upbeat stand-up comedy night blends storytelling, one-liners, and local flavor at a downtown brewery.

Loveland comedy fans can catch an evening of live stand-up when Verboten Comedy takes the stage at Verboten Brewing on Wednesday, January 28, at 7:00 p.m. The show features Dan Bublitz Jr, a nationally touring comedian known for his upbeat storytelling style and clever, silly one-liners.

Bublitz Jr. is the creator of the one-man show It Was Supposed to Be a Love Story and the Dry Bar Comedy special Use Your Imagination. In 2025, he was a featured performer in Live in Loveland, a showcase-style comedy special streaming on Tubi and AppleTV. His work has also appeared on Comedy Time TV, Pandora, Spotify, and Amazon Prime.

Over the years, Bublitz Jr. has performed at comedy festivals across the country, including the Plano Comedy Festival, the North Carolina Comedy Festival, and the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta. He also hosts The Art of Bombing podcast, where comedians share lessons learned from their worst shows—adding a behind-the-scenes layer to his onstage perspective.

The event takes place at Verboten Brewing, located at 127 E. 5th Street in Loveland, offering audiences a chance to enjoy craft beer and laughs in a relaxed, local setting.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.