Looking Up, Staying Local

by Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

Some moments remind us to slow down and look up.

This week, Northern Colorado may again find itself beneath the Northern Lights—a rare reminder that even familiar landscapes can surprise us. When the aurora reaches this far south, it doesn’t arrive loudly. It unfolds quietly, rewarding patience, dark skies, and a willingness to pause.

That sense of attention runs through this week’s edition. You’ll find stories rooted close to home—local music and comedy, agriculture and education, winter color brought indoors, and events that continue to connect our communities even in the coldest stretch of the season. These aren’t just headlines; they’re moments that shape daily life across Northern Colorado.

At North Forty News, our work is about noticing what matters here. Not chasing the loudest story, but staying present with the ones that reflect who we are and where we live. Especially in winter, when the pace slows, there’s value in taking stock of place, of people, and of the shared experiences that still bring us together.

Thank you for reading, for sharing your photos, and for supporting local journalism built on consistency and care.

See you out there,



Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

