Cold Snap a Reminder: Safer Driving Saves Lives

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

As Northern Colorado endures another stretch of bitter cold, new state data shows how quickly roadway risks rise when conditions — or behavior — change.

As Northern Colorado drivers bundle up for subzero mornings and icy commutes, state transportation officials are using the contrast between winter conditions and last year’s unseasonably warm months to underscore a serious message: safer driving choices matter year-round.

Preliminary data released by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows 701 people were killed on Colorado roadways in 2025, up from 689 in 2024. While the increase is modest, officials say it reversed what had been a promising trend — and highlights how quickly risk can spike when more people are on the roads.

According to the data, traffic deaths were on pace for a 7 percent decline until unusually warm weather in November and December drew more drivers, cyclists, and motorcyclists onto roadways, particularly along the Front Range. During those two months, fatalities jumped 70 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Motorcycle crashes, which are closely tied to warmer conditions, surged dramatically during that time.

Statewide figures from 2025 include 392 passenger vehicle deaths, 235 deaths involving impaired driving, and increases in both pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities. Weld County recorded 76 traffic deaths, while Larimer County reported 36, reflecting the ongoing impact on Northern Colorado communities.

“Every one of the 701 deaths last year represents a member of our community,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Each number is a mother, father, son, daughter, or friend who didn’t make it home. We can all do more to help each other get home safely.”

The data also highlights growing concern for people outside vehicles. Pedestrian deaths increased five percent statewide, while bicycle-related fatalities rose sharply. State officials point to Senate Bill 25-030, which requires CDOT and local governments to identify and close gaps in pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure by July 2026, as a key step toward improving safety.

Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said the findings reinforce the need for personal responsibility behind the wheel. Impaired driving deaths increased 11 percent in 2025, despite ongoing enforcement and education efforts.

“Reckless choices are still destroying Colorado families,” Packard said. “Law enforcement cannot be everywhere. We need every driver to put the phone down, stay within the speed limit, and never drive impaired.”

Looking ahead, CDOT’s Strategic Transportation Safety Plan aims to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 22.6 percent by 2030 through measures such as expanded speed enforcement in construction zones, continued investment in pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, increased impaired-driving campaigns, and support for safer travel options like Bustang.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is also advancing education and enforcement efforts, including new minor driver education standards, the Ignition Interlock program, and full enforcement of Colorado’s Hands-Free Law and updated child restraint requirements.

As winter conditions continue across Northern Colorado, transportation officials say the cold itself is a reminder: whether roads are icy or dry, crashes are preventable, and cautious, attentive driving saves lives.

For more information on Colorado roadway safety initiatives and data, visit https://www.codot.gov.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation