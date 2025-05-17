Wellington Brings Back Summer Movie Nights Across Local Parks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family-friendly films and games return to Wellington parks with community-building goals

Wellington, CO – After a long hiatus since 2019, the Town of Wellington is reintroducing a beloved community tradition: outdoor summer movie nights in local parks. Sponsored by Comcast, the new Movie Night in the Parks series will feature six family-friendly events with games and entertainment planned before each screening.

The first four movie nights of the series have been announced:

June 7 – Kung Fu Panda at Wellington Community Park (8760 Buffalo Creek Parkway); games at 7:30 p.m., movie at 8:30 p.m.

– Kung Fu Panda at Wellington Community Park (8760 Buffalo Creek Parkway); games at 7:30 p.m., movie at 8:30 p.m. July 18 – Kicking and Screaming at Centennial Park (3815 Harrison Avenue); games at 7:30 p.m., movie at 8:30 p.m.

– Kicking and Screaming at Centennial Park (3815 Harrison Avenue); games at 7:30 p.m., movie at 8:30 p.m. August 8 – Shrek at Centennial Park; games at 7 p.m., movie at 8 p.m.

– Shrek at Centennial Park; games at 7 p.m., movie at 8 p.m. September 5 – Teenage Kraken at Wellville Park (4200 Halleck Lane); games at 6:30 p.m., movie at 7:30 p.m.

The dates and locations for the final two movie nights—one in late September and one in October—will be announced soon.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Parks & Recreation Department and the Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, and Trails Advisory Board. It aligns with the Town’s Strategic Plan, aiming to foster vibrant public spaces and support local events like Wellington’s Main Street Market on July 18 and August 8, which coincide with two movie nights at Centennial Park.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to create a fun, family-friendly way for people to gather and connect in different parts of town,” said Emma Adams, Recreation Coordinator for Wellington.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating. Pets are not permitted, except service animals, and standard park rules will apply.

Parks & Recreation Manager Billy Cooksey emphasized the broader community impact: “Introducing this series means bringing back a place of gathering for our community — specifically, one that is designed to support other Town events as well as our small businesses.”

If you have questions about the series, contact the Town of Wellington Parks & Recreation Department at (970) 568-3284.

Source: Town of Wellington