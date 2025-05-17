Rotary District 5440 Conference Celebrates “The Magic of Rotary” in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Regional leaders and Rotarians unite for service, learning, and community connection in Northern Colorado

LOVELAND, CO — Rotary District 5440’s Annual Conference returns to Northern Colorado from June 12 to 14, bringing a three-day celebration of service, leadership, and fellowship to Loveland. Held at the Embassy Suites, this year’s theme—“Experience the Magic of Rotary”—aims to engage Rotarians and community members across Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Idaho.

Open to both Rotarians and the public, the conference will feature keynote presentations, interactive workshops, district awards, networking opportunities, and regional excursions. Community highlights include a visit to the Governor’s Art Show at the Loveland Museum and hands-on CPR and AED training provided by the Loveland Fire Department.

Keynote speakers include Rotary Foundation Trustee Greg Podd, international Rotarian leader Nancy Barbee, and leadership expert Mandy Fabel. The conference also features nationally acclaimed motivational speaker and comedian Toni Blake, known for her dynamic, humorous presentations.

“This year’s conference invites our community to experience Loveland with Rotarians from all around our big, beautiful district,” said District Governor Julie Johnson Haffner. “Expect a jam-packed weekend of education, inspiration, and heartwarming connection—plus time to relax and enjoy summer in Northern Colorado.”

Among the weekend’s standout events:

Polio Torch fundraising activity for the global End Polio Now campaign

Home Hospitality Dinners and local art and brewery tours for all attendees

The conference offers professional development, community building, and personal enrichment, making it suitable for individuals, couples, and families. Registration is required, with full access including all meals, workshops, keynote sessions, and evening events. A special conference lodging rate is available at Embassy Suites for $189/night.

For more information or to register, visit Rotary5440.org.

To learn more about Rotary or how to get involved in one of the district’s 50+ clubs, visit RockyMountainRotary.org.

Attribution: Rotary District 5440