What African Cities Teach About Sustainability

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Global Village Museum presentation explores community-driven environmental solutions from across Africa.

Wednesday, July 29 | Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, Fort Collins

Community Message

African cities are pioneering innovative approaches to sustainability, and a special presentation at the Global Village Museum will highlight how those ideas can inspire communities around the world. Joy Eghosa-Ewone, a Colorado State University doctoral candidate from Nigeria, will lead an engaging discussion featuring visual storytelling and audience participation.

The presentation explores how African communities are addressing environmental challenges through resilience, traditional knowledge, policy innovation, and everyday sustainable practices. Guests will also enjoy Nigerian snacks and refreshments while participating in a Q&A following the program.

Event Details

What: What African Cities Can Teach Us About Sustainability with Joy Eghosa-Ewone

When: Wednesday, July 29, 6–7 p.m.

Where: Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, Fort Collins

Cost: $10

More Info: Call 970-221-4600 or visit the museum for tickets and information.

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