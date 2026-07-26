Bear Wanders Into Loveland Home

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Forest Service warning and unusual home visit highlight seasonal increase in bear activity across Northern Colorado.

A Loveland resident got an unexpected wake-up call Friday morning when a black bear wandered inside a home, an incident that comes as federal officials warn that bear activity is increasing across Northern Colorado.

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The encounter happened near South Wilson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street. According to the Loveland Police Department, the homeowner discovered the bear inside the residence and responded calmly. Before officers arrived, the animal left the home on its own, and a nearby security camera captured it walking away.

(Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Police thanked the homeowner for keeping a safe distance and allowing wildlife professionals to handle the situation. The department also recognized its partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, reminding residents that the safest response to a bear encounter is to avoid approaching the animal and contact authorities if assistance is needed.

The unusual visit comes as the U.S. Forest Service is encouraging visitors to the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland to be especially vigilant as bears spend more time foraging for natural food sources before winter. Wildlife officials say this seasonal behavior increases the chances of bears encountering people, whether in campgrounds, neighborhoods or other developed areas.

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To reduce the risk of conflicts, the Forest Service recommends storing food, coolers, garbage, pet food and scented items in hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant containers whenever they are not in use. Campers should keep campsites clean, dispose of trash properly, never feed wildlife and pack out everything they bring with them.

Many of the same precautions apply at home. Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages residents to secure trash containers, remove outdoor pet food, clean barbecue grills after use and avoid leaving food or other attractants outside. Bears that find easy meals around people often return, increasing the likelihood of future encounters.

While sightings become more common this time of year, officials emphasize that most conflicts can be prevented by removing attractants and giving bears plenty of space. Responsible food storage and proper waste disposal help protect both people and Colorado’s black bear population.

Anyone who encounters a bear should remain calm, keep a safe distance, and avoid cornering or feeding the animal. If a bear enters a home or poses an immediate threat, residents should contact local law enforcement or Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

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Source: Loveland Police Department; U.S. Forest Service – Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland.