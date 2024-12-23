Why Colorado’s Peach Pie is Among America’s Favorite Christmas Dishes

As we enter the holiday season, the conversation often turns to festive foods and the traditions that make Christmas meals so special.

This year, a survey conducted by Fabuwood revealed some surprising favorites that are making their way to Christmas tables across the U.S. Among the many beloved regional dishes, one that stands out is Colorado’s own peach pie—ranked #21 on the list of America’s most popular Christmas dishes. It’s not only a local treat but a dessert that has captured the hearts of people nationwide.

Colorado Peach Pie: A Holiday Classic

Peach pie has been a Colorado favorite for generations, particularly during the winter months when the sweet, tangy fruit is the perfect contrast to the season’s rich, heavy meals. This double-crust classic dessert is known for its juicy, sweet filling, which speaks for itself without any need for intricate designs or decorations. Unlike its fancier counterparts, Colorado’s peach pie keeps it simple but delicious—just the way we like it.

The survey results were clear: Americans are leaning toward regional dishes that evoke comfort, nostalgia, and a touch of local flair. In fact, when asked which regional dish they most want on their Christmas table this year, peach pie was right up there alongside other iconic treats, such as New York’s cheesecake and Washington’s apple pie.

While many associate pie with summer, when fresh peaches are in abundance, Coloradoans have found a way to incorporate their prized peaches into the holiday season. And it’s easy to see why. Whether served alongside a cup of hot cocoa or as the grand finale of a festive meal, peach pie offers that perfect balance of sweetness and tang, making it the ideal holiday dessert.

Colorado’s Food Culture Shines

In addition to peach pie, another Colorado favorite made the list: popovers, which ranked #91. These light, airy pastries are often served during Christmas brunches, where they pair perfectly with eggs, bacon, and mimosas. The addition of popovers to the national holiday food scene highlights how diverse and vibrant Colorado’s culinary traditions have become.

As Moe Soloff of Fabuwood explains, “Christmas is a time to come together over food that tells a story.” And Colorado’s peach pie certainly does just that. It tells a story of the state’s rich agricultural heritage and its ability to bring comfort through simple yet flavorful dishes.

Why Choose Peach Pie for Your Christmas Feast?

If you’re looking to add a little local flavor to your holiday table, consider serving a slice of Colorado’s peach pie. Whether you make it yourself with locally sourced peaches or find it at one of Northern Colorado’s many charming bakeries, this pie is sure to be a hit with your guests. The juicy filling and flaky crust embody the spirit of the season—warm, inviting, and full of tradition.

As regional dishes continue to play a significant role in shaping Christmas meals across the U.S., Colorado’s peach pie stands as a testament to the power of simple, heartfelt food that brings people together. It may not be as flashy as some other Christmas dishes, but it has something even more important: a taste that resonates with the heart and soul of the season.

So, this Christmas, bring a little bit of Colorado to your table and treat your loved ones to a slice of peach pie. It’s a tradition that’s sure to leave everyone with a sweet memory to cherish for years to come.