Reflecting on a Milestone Year and Exciting Changes Ahead

Dear Readers,

As the year comes to a close, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey North Forty News has taken over the past twelve months. I am thrilled to share that our website has surpassed an astonishing 3.3 million views! This milestone is a testament to the trust and support you, our readers, have placed in us, and I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together.

This year also marked a significant transition for North Forty News as we embraced a digital-only format. While this shift presented its share of challenges, it has proven to be a tremendous success. Our e-edition is now read more widely than any print copy ever was. By going digital, we’ve become more accessible to readers throughout Northern Colorado and beyond. More people are engaging with our stories, insights, and coverage than ever before, which underscores the power of adaptability and innovation.

When I took on North Forty News in 2017, I envisioned building a digital platform that could reach the masses. Today, I am proud to say we have realized that vision. Yet, I believe this is only the beginning. As we prepare to step into a new year, our sights are set even higher.

In that spirit, I am excited to announce that I’ve been quietly working on a new and improved e-edition since September. This upgraded version will be more user-friendly, visually appealing, and packed with features to enhance your reading experience. It’s set to launch shortly after my return from a long-overdue vacation.

Speaking of which, I’ll be taking a week off starting the day after Christmas. It’s hard to believe, but this will be the first time in seven years that North Forty News will take a brief hiatus. As much as I love what I do, a short break will provide a moment to recharge and prepare for an even bigger and better year ahead. I appreciate your understanding and look forward to resuming our work together after this brief pause.

Thank you for your unwavering support and for being part of this incredible journey. Here’s to an extraordinary 2024 filled with growth, innovation, and continued connection.

Wishing you all a joyous holiday season and a fantastic New Year!

Warm regards,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

Your support helps us provide coverage of Northern Colorado communities.

Support North Forty News in the following ways:

Advertise – [email protected]

Donate – northfortynews.com/donate-now

READ – northfortynews.com/this-week