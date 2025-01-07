Wildermiss: Bringing Indie-Pop Brilliance to Washington’s

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The heart of Northern Colorado’s vibrant music scene beats loud and proud as local favorite Wildermiss prepares to take the stage at Washington’s in Fort Collins. Known for their infectious indie-pop sound and high-energy performances, the Denver-based band has garnered a dedicated following across the Front Range and beyond. This upcoming show promises to be a night of unforgettable music, deep connection, and local pride.

A Band on the Rise

Wildermiss burst onto the music scene with their 2017 debut EP, Lost With You, which introduced listeners to their unique blend of synth-driven melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and the powerful vocals of lead singer Emma Cole. The band’s lineup, which also includes Joshua Hester on guitar, Seth Beamer on guitar/synth, and Caleb Thoemke on drums, brings a dynamic synergy to the stage that leaves audiences mesmerized.

Their music is both introspective and uplifting, striking a chord with fans who crave authenticity and emotional depth. Songs like “Carry Your Heart” and “Hell or High Water” showcase the band’s ability to weave storytelling with anthemic hooks, making them a standout in Colorado’s music scene.

Upcoming Show at Washington’s

On March 22, Wildermiss will grace the stage at Washington’s, one of Fort Collins’ premier music venues. With its intimate atmosphere and stellar acoustics, the venue is the perfect place for fans to experience Wildermiss’s electrifying live performance up close.

The band is expected to play tracks from their critically acclaimed album In My Mind as well as some newer material, giving fans a glimpse into the next chapter of their musical journey. Known for their interactive performances, Wildermiss has a knack for creating a sense of community among concertgoers, making each show feel like a shared experience.

They will perform in Fort Collins as part of their “Wake Up You’re Alive” tour.

A Spotlight on Washington’s

Washington’s, located in the heart of Old Town Fort Collins, has long been a hub for live music, attracting both local talent and nationally recognized acts. The venue’s commitment to showcasing diverse artists aligns perfectly with Wildermiss’s ethos of connecting through music. For this show, fans can expect an evening filled with soaring melodies, driving rhythms, and a chance to celebrate the thriving local music scene.

Supporting Local Music

As Fort Collins continues to cement its reputation as a music-loving city, bands like Wildermiss play a vital role in enriching the community’s cultural fabric. Their dedication to their craft and their fans exemplifies the spirit of Northern Colorado’s creative community.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their music, Wildermiss’s performance at Washington’s is an event not to be missed. Tickets are available through the venue’s website, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early as the show is expected to sell out.

Event Details

Who : Wildermiss

: Wildermiss Where : Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, CO

: Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, CO When : March 22, 7pm

: March 22, 7pm Tickets: bohemianlivemusic.org

Celebrate the power of live music, and come out to support Wildermiss and the Northern Colorado music scene. It’s a night that’s sure to leave you singing along and inspired.