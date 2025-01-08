Silverada and The Barlow to Light Up the Aggie Theatre

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins is buzzing with anticipation as Silverada and The Barlow prepare to take the stage at the Aggie Theatre, offering a night of authentic, soul-stirring music on January 9. This event promises to be a celebration of evolution, storytelling, and homegrown artistry.

Silverada: A New Chapter for a Timeless Sound

Previously known as Mike and the Moonpies, Silverada has embraced a bold redefinition of their sound and identity. With their ninth album, Silverada, the Austin-based band showcases their transformation, blending classic country twang with modern rock dynamics. Tracks like “Radio Wave,” “Eagle Rare,” and “Stay By My Side” highlight their ability to push boundaries while staying true to their roots.

“Back in the day, all we wanted to do was play the Broken Spoke,” says lead singer Mike Harmeier. “We’ve grown a lot since then, and now we’re setting the stage for the next leg of our journey.”

This reinvention shines through in their live performances, where Silverada’s energy, musicianship, and charisma promise to captivate the Aggie Theatre crowd.

The Barlow: Colorado’s Own Americana Storytellers

Sharing the bill is The Barlow, a band deeply rooted in Colorado’s Americana and outlaw country traditions. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and high-energy performances, The Barlow creates music that resonates with local audiences. Their recent album, New Year, Old Me, features tracks that pay homage to the rugged beauty of the Rockies and the spirit of the working class.

Whether it’s through anthemic singalongs or poignant ballads, The Barlow’s music carries the weight of personal stories and collective experiences. They’re a perfect complement to Silverada’s expansive soundscapes.

A Night to Remember at the Aggie Theatre

This show at the Aggie Theatre isn’t just a concert—it’s a gathering of music lovers celebrating the evolution of two standout bands. Silverada, with their new sound and vision, and The Barlow, with their rich local roots, promise a night of powerful performances that will echo long after the final encore.

The Aggie Theatre, renowned for hosting intimate and electrifying performances, provides the ideal venue for this meeting of musical minds. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show kicking off at 8:00 PM.

Tickets and More

Tickets are available now on the Aggie Theatre’s website – z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness two bands at the top of their game bringing their unique sounds and stories to Northern Colorado.

For fans of live music, country rock, and Americana, this is an evening you won’t want to miss.

See you at the Aggie Theatre!