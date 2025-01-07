Protect Your Home: Fort Collins Encourages Radon Testing During National Radon Action Month

As January ushers in National Radon Action Month, Fort Collins residents are being urged to prioritize their health by testing their homes for radon, a colorless and odorless gas that ranks as the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Why Radon Testing Matters in Colorado

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that seeps into homes through cracks in foundations, crawl spaces, and slabs. While it’s a nationwide concern, Colorado’s geological makeup puts its residents at higher risk. Radon levels vary from home to home, independent of a property’s age, upkeep, or quality, making testing essential for every household.

Simple and Affordable Testing Options

Testing your home for radon is straightforward and cost-effective. Here’s how Fort Collins residents can get started:

The City of Fort Collins offers short-term kits for $6 and long-term kits for $20. These can be purchased at the Fort Collins Senior Center, located at 1200 Raintree Drive. Free Kits in January: To mark National Radon Action Month, the first 100 visitors to the Senior Center during January can receive a free short-term radon test kit.

What to Do if Your Home Tests High for Radon

If testing reveals elevated radon levels, there are resources available to help:

Consider hiring a professional radon mitigation contractor certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program or the National Radon Safety Board. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides a directory of qualified contractors. Additionally, financial assistance may be available through the Low-Income Radon Mitigation Assistance Program. Renters: Colorado law protects tenants by requiring landlords to address elevated radon levels within 180 days. If a landlord fails to act, tenants may have the right to void their lease.

Learn More and Take Action

Fort Collins officials emphasize that testing is a critical first step in reducing the risk of radon-related health issues. For more information about radon, its health impacts, and mitigation resources, visit www.fcgov.com/radon.

Take advantage of National Radon Action Month to ensure your home is safe for you and your loved ones. Start the year by taking this simple step to protect your health.