William Black Brings Melodic Bass to Fort Collins This Fall

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

EDM favorite to headline Aggie Theatre on October 4

FORT COLLINS, CO — The Aggie Theatre will welcome one of electronic music’s rising stars this fall as William Black takes the stage on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Known for his emotionally resonant melodies and high-energy performances, Black is set to deliver an unforgettable night for Northern Colorado fans of melodic bass.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m., and tickets are on sale now HERE.

With a growing reputation for crafting heartfelt anthems and collaborating with EDM heavyweights like Illenium and Slander, William Black’s music resonates deeply with fans of artists like NURKO, Dabin, and Fairlane. His live shows, which have lit up some of the world’s biggest festivals, blend cinematic soundscapes with bass-driven drops, creating an immersive experience for fans.

Fort Collins’ own Aggie Theatre continues to serve as a hub for bringing nationally acclaimed talent to the local stage. This event offers an opportunity for Northern Colorado residents to experience one of electronic music’s most inspiring artists in an intimate, high-energy setting.

Don’t miss your chance to catch William Black live in Fort Collins—get your tickets now.

Tickets & info: aggietheatre.com