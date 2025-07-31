CDOT Urges Riders to Stay Sober as Thousands Travel Through Northern Colorado for Sturgis Rally

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Heightened DUI enforcement underway through August 12

Northern Colorado — With tens of thousands of motorcyclists expected to pass through Northern Colorado on their way to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol are urging riders and drivers alike to prioritize safety by staying sober and alert on the road.

Beginning July 31 and continuing through August 12, CDOT is supporting The Heat Is On DUI enforcement period, with increased patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and added law enforcement from Colorado State Patrol and 56 local agencies across the state. The campaign aims to reduce impaired driving and improve safety during the height of motorcycle travel season.

Motorcycles make up less than 3% of vehicles on Colorado roadways, yet they accounted for 24% of all traffic fatalities last year — a total of 165 deaths. In 2023, 2,345 motorcycle crashes were reported in Colorado, with 44% of them occurring during the summer. Notably, 44% of those who died were not wearing helmets.

“Increased highway traffic, a concerning lack of helmet use, and the risk of impaired riding set the stage for potentially dangerous travel both to and from Sturgis Rally,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Whether you’re behind handlebars or a steering wheel, never drive impaired.”

CDOT officials stress the importance of wearing helmets, never riding under the influence, and being aware of Colorado’s lane filtering law, which allows motorcyclists to move between stopped cars at intersections. Lane splitting — passing moving vehicles between lanes — remains illegal.

Drunk and drug-impaired driving remains a top concern. Last year’s Sturgis Rally enforcement period in Colorado saw 359 DUI arrests and seven impaired-related motorcyclist fatalities. CDOT urges all motorists to remember that DUI laws apply to alcohol, cannabis, and other substances.

“Drunk driving deaths are 100% preventable,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety. “Your safety is important — sober riding saves lives.”

As part of its broader effort to educate the public, CDOT recently launched a campaign explaining the consequences of refusing a DUI test. Under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law, drivers automatically consent to toxicology testing following a DUI arrest. Refusing a test is illegal and can result in license revocation and other penalties. Learn more at codot.gov/choosetotest.

For additional information on The Heat Is On campaign and DUI laws in Colorado, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com and NoDUIColorado.org.

Information provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation.