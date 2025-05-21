World-Class Musicians Open Fort Collins’ Premier International Piano Festival

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival returns August 4–8 with stellar concerts and free public competitions

FORT COLLINS, CO—The 2025 season of the International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival, U.S.A. (IKOF) will bring a week of classical music excellence to Fort Collins from August 4 to 8, hosted at Colorado State University’s University Center for the Arts. The festival starts with a highly anticipated chamber music concert featuring three globally acclaimed performers: Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, violinist Yi-Jia Susanne Hou, and pianist Bryan Wallick.

This annual festival welcomes pianists, judges, and music lovers worldwide to Northern Colorado for an Olympic-style competition combined with a dynamic lineup of evening concerts. All daytime rounds of the Odyssiad® Competition are free and open to the public, offering community members the chance to witness the next generation of classical piano talent. Finalists compete in solo and concerto divisions for cash prizes and a performance opportunity with the Boulder Symphony and the Fort Collins Health & Wellness Community Orchestra.

Evening Concert Highlights

All evening performances begin at 7:30 PM:

Free Daytime Competition Rounds

August 4–8, 9 AM–5 PM: Live semifinal and final rounds in solo and concerto categories at Griffin Concert Hall, Runyan Music Hall, and Organ Recital Hall. Performances will also be livestreamed at odyssiad.com.

Odyssiad® continues to build cultural vibrancy in Fort Collins through community engagement, world-class performances, and youth outreach. The organization also runs Odyssiad in the Community, a program offering free, educational piano concerts year-round.

Tickets for evening performances are available at csuartstickets.com. Prices are $38 for adults, $17 for students, and free for youth 12 and under.

For full schedule details or livestream access, visit odyssiad.com.

Source – International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival, U.S.A.