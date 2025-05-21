Colorado Resident Among 11 Indicted in Nationwide Monkey Torture Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Federal indictment exposes disturbing online animal cruelty network involving a Colorado suspect

Carter G. Fawcett of Colorado is one of 11 individuals indicted in a federal case tied to online animal cruelty rings, raising serious concerns about digital crime and animal welfare across the nation, including in Northern Colorado.

A recently unsealed federal indictment has brought charges against 11 individuals across the United States, including one from Colorado, for allegedly participating in an online conspiracy to fund, create, and distribute disturbing videos depicting the torture and sexual abuse of monkeys. The videos are classified as “animal crush” content, which is illegal under U.S. law.

The indictment alleges the defendants worked with Nicholas T. Dryden of Cincinnati, Ohio, who was previously charged in the same investigation. Together, the group is accused of paying Dryden, who then paid a minor in Indonesia to carry out acts of extreme violence against monkeys at their direction, capturing the acts on video for distribution in private online groups.

Among the 11 newly indicted individuals is Carter G. Fawcett, also known by the alias “Captain,” who resides in Colorado. He now faces up to five years in prison if convicted. The indictment lists 79 overt acts, including payments for videos showing monkeys being burned, mutilated, and subjected to sexual abuse.

Due to its digital nature and international scope, this case has drawn the attention of both national law enforcement and Northern Colorado communities. Animal rights groups, online safety advocates, and law enforcement officials continue to underscore the need for community vigilance in reporting disturbing online behavior and abuse.

The investigation was led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement and the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office. Charges were prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environmental Crimes Section and the Southern District of Ohio.

Officials remind the public that an indictment is a formal accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

For more details on the Department of Justice’s efforts to combat environmental and wildlife crimes, visit: justice.gov/enrd

