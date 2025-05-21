by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Invests $100,000 in Local Community Resilience Projects

Grants awarded to 19 neighborhoods to reduce wildfire risk and build grassroots emergency preparedness

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Thanks to the 2025 Community Mitigation Grant Program, nearly $100,000 in grant funding is headed to 19 communities across Larimer County. Administered by the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, the program helps local neighborhoods implement grassroots projects that build resilience and reduce risk, especially when facing hazards like wildfires.

In its fourth year, the program empowers residents to safeguard their communities proactively by supporting initiatives such as wildfire and hazardous fuels mitigation, community slash chipping, and the establishment of shared neighborhood tools and equipment libraries. Many funded projects also include neighborhood-wide mitigation workdays to increase participation and cohesion.

“We are proud of our communities and we’re glad to support these community-driven efforts that empower our neighborhoods to take proactive steps toward community resilience,” said Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director. “Each of these projects reflects neighbors helping neighbors.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The initiative emphasizes small-scale, community-led efforts as a foundation for stronger regional disaster preparedness.

In addition to the county-funded projects, a partnership with the Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative has resulted in $65,000 in supplemental funding through the Northern Colorado Fireshed Fund. These awards will further support wildfire mitigation, shared stewardship, and neighborhood-level resilience work throughout the Fireshed.

“The Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative is thrilled to contribute to the expansion of Larimer County’s Community Mitigation Grant program,” said Corrina Marshall, Manager of the Collaborative. “By pooling resources and supporting local leadership in the Fireshed, we’re able to accelerate community resilience.”

Learn more about the Community Mitigation Grant Program and the Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative.

Source – Larimer County Office of Emergency Management