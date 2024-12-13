Your Guide to This Weekend’s Magical Holiday Events in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

As the holiday season unfolds, Northern Colorado offers a variety of festive events this weekend, December 14-15, 2024. From traditional performances to creative workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Fort Collins: Victorian Holiday Charm

Step back in time at the 1879 Avery House’s Holiday Open House and Boutique. On both Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., visitors can tour the beautifully decorated Victorian home and shop for unique gifts in the historic Carriage House. This free event captures the essence of a bygone era.

poudrelandmarks.org

Winter Ice Show at the Greeley Ice Haus

Prepare to be dazzled by the Greeley Ice Haus Learn to Skate participants’ and Mountain View Skating Club’s figure skating exhibition. This showcase is a perfect holiday experience for the whole family. This year, enjoy guest performances by USA Figure Skating skaters Katie Holling, ranked 5th in the country, and William Church and Elizabeth Hansen from Illinois, ranked 2nd in the nation. Admission is $10 and children 2 and under get in for free. December 13 | 6:30 p.m. and December 14 | 3 p.m.

greeleyrec.com

Loveland: Winter Wonderlights LIVE

Experience the magic of Winter Wonderlights LIVE at Chapungu Sculpture Park on December 13 and 14. This event features nightly light shows synchronized to music, with special live entertainment, holiday-themed activities, and local vendors enhancing the festive atmosphere.

visitloveland.com

Longmont: Longmont Lights Festival

Roosevelt Park comes alive on December 13 with the Longmont Lights Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy thousands of holiday lights, warm up by the fire pits, listen to music, and take photos with costumed characters. The following night, December 14, features the Longmont Lights Parade beginning at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

longmontcolorado.gov

Estes Park: Festival of Trees

Visit the Estes Park Resort to see 50 beautifully decorated holiday trees with the Festival of Trees event, now through December 15. This enchanting display adds a festive touch to the mountain town’s holiday celebrations.

visitestespark.com

Boulder: Snow Much Fun

Downtown Boulder and Pearl Street light up with thousands of lights and holiday decorations, making any evening in town a magical event. The light show continues with the Snow Much Fun in Boulder’s Civic Area, featuring colorful LED lights and augmented reality experiences using QR codes along the way.

bouldercolorado.gov

Community Voices

Local resident Sarah Thompson shared her excitement: “The holiday season in Northern Colorado is truly special. Events like the Winter Wonderlights in Loveland bring the community together and create lasting memories for families.”

These events highlight the rich tapestry of holiday traditions across Northern Colorado, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to celebrate the season in diverse and meaningful ways.