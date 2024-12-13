Major Milestone: US 34 and Taft Avenue Intersection Upgrade Wraps Phase 3a, Pauses for Winter

The long-awaited US 34 and Taft Avenue Intersection Improvement Project in Loveland has hit a major milestone. With the completion of Phase 3a, north Taft Avenue has reopened to traffic, offering smoother commutes and safer navigation through the busy corridor. However, with colder temperatures setting in, the project will temporarily pause for a winter shutdown until spring 2025.

Winter Shutdown: Why the Pause?

Colorado’s harsh winters pose challenges for road construction, including the inability to lay asphalt due to low temperatures and seasonal closures of asphalt plants. Recognizing this, the City of Loveland is pressing pause on construction activities to ensure quality and efficiency when work resumes in the spring.

New Traffic Flow Features

Loveland drivers can already benefit from updated traffic lanes on north Taft Avenue, designed to align with the new southbound roadway. Key upgrades include:

A new through and right-turn lane to head south on Taft Avenue or west on US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard.

to head south on Taft Avenue or west on US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard. Dual left-turn lanes for westbound traffic on US 34.

for westbound traffic on US 34. Two through lanes for northbound traffic on Taft Avenue.

for northbound traffic on Taft Avenue. One through lane for southbound traffic on Taft Avenue.

On December 12, weather permitting, crews will briefly halt traffic to apply updated striping at the intersection, with flaggers managing flows. Commuters should anticipate delays during this short adjustment period.

What’s Next in 2025?

Phase 3a brought critical infrastructure upgrades, including repairs to aging water and storm drain systems, emergency drainage fixes, and roadway widening along Taft Avenue. Additionally, six new streetlights now enhance safety along the corridor.

Looking ahead, Phase 3b will tackle the remaining curb, gutter, and ADA-compliant sidewalk repairs, along with further widening of N. Taft Avenue. This phase may require a full closure of N. Taft Avenue north of US 34 to expedite the work.

Phase 4 will follow, focusing on median installations and roadway striping along US 34/Eisenhower Boulevard. The entire project is expected to conclude by July 2025.

A Project Decades in the Making

First presented to the Loveland City Council in 1999, the US 34 and Taft Avenue project faced funding challenges that delayed its progress for years. By piecing together grants, TABOR funds, and capital expansion fees, Loveland is now bringing this vision to life. Acquiring additional rights-of-way and leveraging federal grants have also been key to keeping construction on track.

Stay Informed

Visit letstalkloveland.org for updates on detours, construction timelines, and more. You can also sign up for weekly project emails at [email protected] or call 970-599-7788 for more details.

This major infrastructure upgrade underscores Loveland’s commitment to modernizing key intersections and enhancing transportation for Northern Colorado residents. Stay tuned for more progress in 2025!