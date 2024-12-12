CSU Winter Commencement to Celebrate Over 2,200 Graduates: A Guide for Northern Colorado Readers

Colorado State University (CSU) is gearing up for its winter commencement ceremonies, scheduled for December 13-14, honoring the hard work and achievements of more than 2,200 graduates. Families and friends across Northern Colorado will gather to celebrate this milestone at various locations on CSU’s Fort Collins campus.

Graduate Snapshot

As of December 3, the breakdown of graduates includes:

Undergraduate Degrees : 1,618 students across 202 majors, with 206 candidates for academic distinction: 38 Summa Cum Laude, 59 Magna Cum Laude, and 109 Cum Laude.

: 1,618 students across 202 majors, with 206 candidates for academic distinction: 38 Summa Cum Laude, 59 Magna Cum Laude, and 109 Cum Laude. Graduate Degrees: 626 students from 211 programs, including doctoral candidates, along with 266 graduate certificate recipients.

In addition, five ROTC cadets—two from the Air Force and three from the Army—will be commissioned as officers during the ceremonies.

Veterinary Medicine students, traditionally a key part of CSU’s graduating class, will not have representatives this December.

Changes on the Horizon: Annual Spring Ceremony

Looking ahead, CSU plans to consolidate its ceremonies into an annual university-wide spring commencement at Canvas Stadium starting May 2025. This initiative aims to enhance the celebration for graduates and their loved ones.

Fall 2024 CSU Winter Commencement Schedule

Friday, December 13

9 a.m. Graduate School: Moby Arena Army & Air Force ROTC Commissioning: Lory Student Center, Never No Summer Room

11 a.m. University Honors Recognition Ceremony: Lory Student Center, Ballrooms B & C

1 p.m. College of Business: Moby Arena

3 p.m. College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences: Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom

5 p.m. College of Health and Human Sciences: Moby Arena



Saturday, December 14

9 a.m. Warner College of Natural Resources: Moby Arena

10 a.m. College of Agricultural Sciences: Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom

1 p.m. College of Liberal Arts: Moby Arena

2 p.m. Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering: Lory Student Center, Grand Ballroom

5 p.m. College of Natural Sciences: Moby Arena



CSU’s winter commencement promises to be a moment of pride not only for graduates but also for the greater Northern Colorado community. From the Warner College of Natural Resources to the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, each ceremony highlights the university’s commitment to academic excellence and leadership.

For those attending, make sure to confirm ceremony locations and parking arrangements in advance.

Congratulations to all CSU graduates and their families on this well-deserved achievement!