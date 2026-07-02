Your Northern Colorado Fourth of July Guide

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

From fireworks and festivals to mountain traffic, wildfire precautions, and holiday enforcement, here’s what to know before you head out this Independence Day weekend.

Northern Colorado is preparing for one of the busiest weekends of the year as communities celebrate Independence Day with festivals, fireworks, concerts, parades, and outdoor recreation. Whether you’re staying close to home or heading into the mountains, officials are urging residents to plan ahead, expect crowds, and keep safety top of mind.

Community Message

Here’s your complete guide to the holiday weekend.

Fireworks at a Glance

Community Fireworks Fort Collins Approximately 9:35 p.m. (Sheldon Lake, City Park) Loveland After sunset (approximately 9:17 p.m.) at North Lake Park Windsor Shortly after 9:15 p.m. at Boardwalk Park Wellington 9:39 p.m. east of Sixth Street near Eyestone Elementary Greeley Stampede 10:00 p.m. at Island Grove Regional Park Timnath Approximately 9:30 p.m. Estes Park Fireworks postponed because of wildfire concerns

Celebrate Close to Home

Fort Collins

Fort Collins’ annual Independence Day Community Celebration returns to City Park on Saturday with a full day of activities, including the FireKracker 5K, family attractions, food trucks, live music, trolley rides, and a fireworks display over Sheldon Lake beginning at approximately 9:35 p.m.

Loveland

Loveland’s Fourth of July Festival returns to North Lake Park with food trucks, vendors, family activities, live entertainment, and fireworks after sunset (approximately 9:17 p.m.). Festival organizers encourage attendees to sign up for event text alerts for traffic and weather updates.

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Windsor

Windsor’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns to Boardwalk Park, with fireworks scheduled to begin shortly after 9:15 p.m. around Windsor Lake. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, as parking and viewing areas fill quickly.

Wellington

Wellington’s hometown Independence Day celebration includes a free Wellington Community Band concert beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by a patriotic video presentation and a fireworks display at 9:39 p.m. east of Sixth Street near the Eyestone Elementary campuses.

Greeley

Downtown Greeley starts the holiday Friday evening with Red, White & Vroom, a free community car show featuring classic, custom, muscle, and vintage vehicles, live music by the U.S. Army 101st Army Band, and local vendors.

Country and Americana artist Corb Lund performs at The Moxi Theater on both July 3 and July 4, while the Greeley Stampede continues throughout the weekend with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides, family activities, and nightly fireworks.

Mountain Visitors

If your holiday plans include Estes Park, be aware that the town has postponed its Independence Day fireworks display because of wildfire concerns. Visitors should check official Town of Estes Park updates before traveling.

Expect Heavy Holiday Traffic

The Colorado Department of Transportation expects Independence Day to mark the start of the state’s busiest stretch of summer travel.

For Northern Colorado residents heading west into the mountains, westbound Interstate 70 traffic is expected to become congested beginning around 10 a.m. Friday, with eastbound traffic heaviest on Sunday afternoon and evening.

CDOT recommends traveling through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel before 9 a.m. Friday, returning around 6 p.m. on Sunday to avoid the heaviest backups.

Most state highway construction projects have been suspended through Sunday to improve traffic flow, but travelers should continue monitoring road conditions and be prepared for wildfire-related closures or detours.

Wildfire Danger Remains High

Holiday celebrations come during an active wildfire season.

Fire restrictions remain in effect across much of western Colorado, and officials remind travelers that simple mistakes—such as dragging trailer chains or tossing cigarette butts from vehicles—can ignite roadside fires.

Anyone heading into the mountains should:

Check road conditions before leaving.

Monitor local fire activity.

Never drive around road closures.

Report new roadside fires immediately by calling 911.

Use low-beam headlights if driving through smoke.

Expect More DUI Enforcement

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are conducting The Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign through July 7.

Colorado State Patrol and more than 30 local agencies are increasing patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and impaired-driving enforcement during one of the year’s busiest travel weekends.

Last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period resulted in 207 DUI arrests statewide, with Fort Collins recording one of the highest totals.

Officials remind residents to designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay overnight if alcohol or cannabis is part of the celebration.

Heading to the Lake? Boat Sober.

Many Northern Colorado residents will spend the holiday at Horsetooth Reservoir, Boyd Lake, Carter Lake, Windsor Lake, and other area waterways.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is participating in the national Operation Dry Water campaign, increasing patrols and enforcing boating under the influence laws throughout the weekend.

Boaters operating with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher can face arrest, fines, boat impoundment, possible jail time, and loss of boating privileges.

CPW also reminds everyone that wearing a life jacket dramatically improves survival during water emergencies.

Five water-related fatalities have already occurred in Colorado this year, and many summer drowning victims are not wearing life jackets.

Before You Go

A little preparation can make a big difference this holiday weekend.

Before leaving home:

Check road conditions and weather forecasts.

Allow extra travel time.

Designate a sober driver—or sober boat operator.

Wear life jackets while boating or paddling.

Bring water, sunscreen, and extra clothing for changing mountain weather.

Be patient with crowds and holiday traffic.

Confirm event schedules before traveling, as weather or wildfire conditions may result in last-minute changes.

Whether you’re watching fireworks in Fort Collins, celebrating at North Lake Park in Loveland, gathering around Windsor Lake, enjoying a hometown celebration in Wellington, taking in the Greeley Stampede, or escaping to Colorado’s mountains, officials hope everyone enjoys a safe and memorable Independence Day weekend.

A Note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



The Fourth of July is one of Northern Colorado’s favorite weekends of the year, bringing communities together to celebrate with family, friends, and neighbors. We hope this guide helps you enjoy everything the holiday has to offer while staying safe on the road, on the water, and around our communities. Thank you for supporting local journalism that keeps Northern Colorado informed.



Become a North Forty News member. The Fourth of July is one of Northern Colorado’s favorite weekends of the year, bringing communities together to celebrate with family, friends, and neighbors. We hope this guide helps you enjoy everything the holiday has to offer while staying safe on the road, on the water, and around our communities. Thank you for supporting local journalism that keeps Northern Colorado informed.

Sources: Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol, Town of Estes Park, City of Fort Collins, City of Loveland, Town of Windsor, Town of Wellington, Greeley Stampede, BandWagon Presents