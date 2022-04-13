Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 13, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 13 North Forty News update…

On our website today, we have a Q&A with two local authors, Gary Raham and Elizabeth Ervin Blankenheim, about books they have published.

The Earth Day-themed books will be presented at an event called Earth Through the Ages.

The event will be at Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte on April 23, from 12-4 PM.

Jonson Kuhn has a review of some recent music in our New SCENE section. He was at Wolverine Farm on April 6 with the newly-formed band Heavy Gus.

Heavy Gus, is a little bit indie-rock and a little bit indie-folk and together it all makes for a perfect combination of the two genres, says Jonson.

Check out the full-length feature on our website in the New SCENE weekly section.

The United Way in Greeley has announced a 5K/10K to support preventing and ending homelessness efforts. The Steps for Stability Run/walk will be on May 1.

Proceeds benefit the Weld’s Way Home, a United Way of Weld County-led effort to prevent and end homelessness.

Visit www.UnitedWay-Weld.org/StepsforStability to find out more, to register, or volunteer.