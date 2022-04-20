Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 20, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the Script:

Earth day is coming up in a few days on April 22nd…

The Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 4001 S. Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins, will celebrate Earth Day (April 22) with a grand reopening.

The Newly Renovated Store Offers Secondhand Shopping in Support of Affordable Homeownership.

Last fall, the ReStore received a grant from Thrivent to renovate the space, including new landscaping, signage, and department layouts.

The Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale Announces Selected Artists for it 31st Anniversary Exhibit.

The Show starts on April 23.

It features an in-person exhibit at the Loveland Museum.

Sixty of Colorado’s top fine artists were selected to showcase their works in the Show, plus Estes Park-based painter James Biggers to be honored as the 2022 Legacy Artist.

The Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale is one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists.

United Way of Larimer County has Announced an Equity & Excellence Cohort Program for Grassroots and Community-Led Organizations.

Up to 10 local leaders will be selected to participate from June to December.

The seven-month program will provide group training and one-on-one technical assistance.

To learn more about United Way of Larimer County’s grant funding process, visit uwaylc.org

