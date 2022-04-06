Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 6, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 6 North Forty News update…

Fort Collins’ 11th annual Project Homeless Connect is scheduled to take place at the Azatlan Community Center in Fort Collins, on April 15. It’s a one-day event, offering a range of free services to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or – at risk of homelessness.

For information on volunteering or attending the event, please email phc@homewardalliance.org.

Staff from Windsor’s Culture Division have partnered with Weld RE-4 elementary school art teachers to curate a student exhibition. It’s scheduled for display at the Art & Heritage Center on weekends from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 24. The exhibit features approximately 125 pieces of art from students at schools in the area.

In other Art News…. Artworks Center for Contemporary Art in Loveland is celebrating its 10-year opening anniversary.

April 8, they’ll be hosting a celebration and opening exhibition of The Lives and Traumas of Stuffed Animals: Elaine Erne. it’s a series of graphite pencil drawings and prints of Mr. Bunny and his friends.

And… we are publishing the photo of the week on our website today… It's at Lake Loveland, taken by David Thoms. The beautiful photo shows waves breaking on the shore of Lake Loveland

