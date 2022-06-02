Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 2, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 2nd update.

——

From the Larimer County Sheriff’s office, we have Scambuster Corner.

They say there have been recent scams taking donations for Ukraine. The scams lead to IDF theft, and donations go to scammers.

They provide a list of trusted websites and organizations, to which you can reliably donate if you would like to help in Ukraine.

There are also several other recent scams listed on our website at NorthFortyNews.com with advice about how to protect yourself.

—–

Glacier View Fire Protection District has released their Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The plan analyzes wildfire risk in communities and prioritizes action to mitigate those risks.

It was written with input from residents on community values, concerns, resources, and barriers.

It’s a guiding document for the fire district and local emergency managers, as well as agencies who manage land in and around the district.

To read it – visit glacierviewfire.gov/cwpp.

—

And, in our New SCENE weekly Arts and Entertainment Section, Bird House Village Art Installation is Coming to the Gardens on Spring Creek.

Using found objects collected from across the area, Bird House Village explores the concept of house and home through the view of birds.

The new art installation opens tomorrow, June 3, and it will be there through February 2023.

For more information visit fcgov.com/gardens.

—-