Today’s Weather: 6/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|43
|73
|46
|Berthoud
|0
|46
|74
|47
|Fort Collins
|0
|41
|73
|49
|Greeley
|1
|46
|75
|47
|Laporte
|3
|45
|73
|48
|Livermore
|0
|44
|69
|44
|Loveland
|0
|45
|74
|48
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|31
|60
|40
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|36
|73
|48
|Wellington
|0
|43
|73
|47
|Windsor
|1
|45
|74
|47
|*As of June 2, 2022 7:00am
