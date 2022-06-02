Today’s Weather: 6/2/22

June 2, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 43 73 46
Berthoud 0 46 74 47
Fort Collins 0 41 73 49
Greeley 1 46 75 47
Laporte 3 45 73 48
Livermore 0 44 69 44
Loveland 0 45 74 48
Red Feather Lakes 0 31 60 40
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 36 73 48
Wellington 0 43 73 47
Windsor 1 45 74 47
*As of June 2, 2022 7:00am

